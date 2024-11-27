Will back PM Modi, Shah's Maharashtra CM pick: Shinde; all eyes on BJP, Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced the Shiv Sena would support the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to name the next Maharashtra CM, paving the way for the BJP to head the new government.

With Shinde declaring the Shiv Sena would not be a “hurdle” in the formation of new government, two-time BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, one of the architects of the ruling Mahayuti's grand win in the just-held state assembly polls, is emerging as a front-runner for the top post.

The caretaker CM's declaration at a press conference in his political turf Thane marks a significant step toward a smooth transition of power after the BJP-led ruling alliance achieved a stunning victory in the November 20 polls.

As discussions about the new government intensify, political observers are closely watching the developments that may soon lead to Fadnavis being appointed as the new chief minister with two deputy CMs.

Shinde (60), alongside his outgoing deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is expected to meet with Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to further discuss modalities of the government formation.

Maharashtra NDA leaders are also likely to meet the top BJP brass here on Thursday, BJP sources said, indicating the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the all three major 'Mahayuti' constituents (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) will be followed in the new government.

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, may swap his position with Fadnavis, while Pawar will continue as one of the two deputy CMs, the sources said.

However, the details of the new government are likely to be given a concrete shape in the meeting of the state's ruling alliance leaders with the BJP's national leadership.

Talking to reporters at his Thane residence, five days after the resounding victory of the Mahayuti alliance, Shinde said "I spoke to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and assured them that there will be no hindrance from our side." “Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said, showing no trace on his face of having to swallow the bitter pill.

Ajit Pawar told reporters the new CM is likely to be sworn-in either on November 30 or December 1. There will be two deputy chief ministers in the incoming government, added the NCP leader.

Shinde rubbished reports he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

"Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," the Shiv Sena leader, who assumed the top office in June 2022, asserted.

Asked if he was dismayed that he was not getting a second term, Shinde said, “There is no such thing. You must remember that BJP supported my tenure as CM.” “There is a meeting in Delhi tomorrow with Amit bhai (Shah) and all related decisions will be taken there,” Shinde said.

“I thank the people and voters of Maharashtra for this landslide victory in the assembly elections. I am a worker forever; for me, CM is not Chief Minister but Common Man,” he noted.

Shinde thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for supporting him during his two-and-a-half year tenure as chief minister.

“I am not disappointed. We fight and don’t cry,” Shinde said, referring to media reports that he was unhappy over being asked to step down despite leading the Mahayuti to poll victory.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule thanked Shinde for stating that he will abide by the decision of the top BJP leadership on the next chief minister.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur soon after Shinde ended his press conference, Bawankule slammed the opposition for trying to spread rumours and cast aspersions on the Shiv Sena leader's character.

"I want to thank Shinde. He today made clear his stand on the chief minister's post. He has taken an important stand. I am proud of him," the BJP leader said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed that the BJP's central leadership pressured Shinde to give up his claim on the CM's post.

Patole said it was suspicious that so much time was being taken to form the next government despite the Mahayuti alliance getting a brute majority in the new assembly.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who lost the assembly polls, said Shinde must be confused and bewildered because of the massive mandate which was not expected.

Union minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale voiced support for Fadnavis as the next chief minister, but stressed that he would abide by the BJP "high command's" decision on the matter.

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said the Mahayuti coalition had not decided any formula for the CM’s post.

There was no confirmation from Mahayuti leaders on reports that Shinde’s Lok Sabha MP-son Shrikant, could be a deputy chief minister.

The Mahayuti alliance scripted a powerful comeback in elections by winning a whopping 230 seats in the 288-member House.

Recovering from its Lok Sabha election losses, the BJP bagged 132 seats, highest among all Mahayuti allies. Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Congress-led opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a setback. The grand old party posted its worst performance in assembly polls in Maharashtra, winning just 16 seats. Rajya Sabha MP's Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) bagged 10 seats and former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) 20.