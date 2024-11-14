Will bid adieu to Hemant Soren and company on Nov 23: Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Dumri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a strong attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asserting that the BJP would bid farewell to "Soren and company" on November 23.

Advertisment

Shah made these remarks ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for November 23, following the second phase of elections in Jharkhand on November 20.

"Hemant Soren’s government is patronising infiltration in Jharkhand, but I promise you that every infiltrator will be deported," Shah said at a rally in Dumri in Giridih district.

"They are indulging in multiple marriages with our tribal daughters and grabbing their land. We will ensure that the land is returned and will bring legislation for this," he added.

Advertisment

Shah further criticised Soren’s administration, accusing it of corruption and the embezzlement of funds.

"Hemant Soren and his company have indulged in corruption and looted public funds, but they will be bid adieu on November 23," Shah said.

He added that Soren's desperation for power led him to align with the RJD-Congress alliance, which he claimed had opposed the creation of Jharkhand.

Advertisment

The Home Minister promised that once the BJP was voted to power, they would set up a large number of industries in the state, ensuring that no youth would need to migrate elsewhere in search of employment. "We will create so many industries that no youth will have to leave Jharkhand for work," he said.

Shah also used the occasion to discuss national security, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India had been freed from the menace of terrorism. He reaffirmed that Kashmir was an integral part of India and that no one would be allowed to restore Article 370.

Additionally, Shah accused the Congress of attempting to scrap reservations for OBCs. "We won’t allow even Rahul Baba’s fourth generation to hand over OBC reservations to Muslims."