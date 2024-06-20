Will Bihar govt go for immediate appeal in SC: Cong after Patna HC strikes down quota hike

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Hours after the Patna High Court struck down the Bihar government's decision to raise quotas for Dalits, backward classes and tribals, the Congress on Thursday asked will the Nitish Kumar dispensation immediately appeal in the Supreme Court and will the NDA-led Centre put its full weight behind it.

In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the Patna High Court on Thursday struck down its last year's decision to raise quotas for Dalits, backward classes and tribals from 50 to 65 per cent.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislation brought by the state government in November 2023.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Patna High Court has just struck down an Act passed by the Bihar Assembly last year that had provided for 65 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes in state government jobs and educational institutions." "The High Court held that this breached the 50 per cent ceiling set by the Supreme Court. Will the Bihar government now go in for an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court? Will the NDA government at the Centre put its full and serious weight behind the appeal?" he posed.

Will Parliament get an opportunity to discuss the issue at the earliest, the Congress leader asked.

The Bihar government had on October 2 last year come out with its report on a caste survey that was conducted after the Centre expressed its inability to undertake a headcount of social groups other than Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as part of the census.

According to the survey, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) comprised 63 per cent of the state's total population while SCs and STs, taken together, accounted for more than 21 per cent.

The state government took the view that the Supreme Court's cap on reservations at 50 per cent had already been breached with the introduction of 10 per cent quotas for economically weaker sections (EWS) by the Centre and replicated in provinces, including Bihar.

The state government then amended its reservation laws whereby the quotas for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs were raised from 50 per cent to 65 per cent. Taken together with the quotas for EWS, reserved seats in the state rose to 75 per cent of the total population.

The state government had also requested the Centre to place the amended reservation laws in the Constitution's Ninth Schedule.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution includes a list of Central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts. In 1992, the Supreme Court capped reservations for the backward classes at 50 per cent.

The Congress, RJD and the Left were in an alliance government with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) when the decision to raise the quota limits in Bihar was made. Nitish Kumar later dumped the 'mahagathbandhan' and formed a government with the BJP.