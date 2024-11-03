Will bring stringent law to prevent transfer of tribal land to infiltrators in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of "patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote bank politics" and asserted that if the BJP was voted to power in the state, it will enact stringent legislation to prevent transfer of tribal land to illegal immigrants.

Advertisment

Shah also announced that Naxalism would be eradicated from the country by March 2026 and that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in Jharkhand without impacting the tribal population.

Addressing a BJP rally at Dhalbhumgarh in Ghatshila, Shah claimed that the tribal population in Jharkhand was declining due to the Hemant Soren government treating "Bangladeshi infiltrators as its vote bank." "Bangladeshi infiltration is causing a sharp decline in tribal population in Jharkhand, especially in Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions... the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is encouraging it for petty political gains," he alleged.

"Our 'Mati, Beti, Roti (land, daughter and bread) are under attack. The BJP will not allow this to continue...We will bring in stringent legislation to prevent the transfer of tribal land to infiltrators. We will also take back the land grabbed by them and drive them out," Shah asserted.

Advertisment

Shah said his government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will be kept out of its ambit.

"Hemant Soren and the JMM government are spreading false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless as they will be kept out of its ambit," Shah said adding that though UCC would be implemented, it will ensure that tribal rights are not impacted.

The Home Minister alleged that the JMM supported Naxalism, while the BJP government at the Centre eradicated it.

Advertisment

Attacking the Hemant Soren-led JMM coalition for "fuelling Naxalism," Shah asserted at another rally in Simaria that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government will eliminate this menace from the country by March 2026.

"It is time to oust the anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-poor, and anti-youth Hemant government from Jharkhand, which is fuelling Naxalism for petty political gains," he said at Simaria in Chatra district.

"We uprooted the menace from Jharkhand during the last five years, and now the Prime Minister Modi-led Centre will wipe out Naxalism from India by March 2026," he added.

Advertisment

He promised 27 per cent reservation for OBC communities in Jharkhand without affecting existing reservations and asserted that the upcoming assembly elections were crucial to prevent the "corrupt" JMM from misusing funds meant for poor tribals.

Shah pledged to check migration from Jharkhand in the next five years, asserting that only the BJP could ensure the state's development. He noted that while the allocation for tribal welfare was Rs 24,000 crore during the UPA regime, it had increased to Rs 1.24 lakh crore under Modi's government.

Additionally, Shah announced that if elected, the BJP would procure 51 forest produce items at minimum support prices (MSP) and pay for paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, ensuring payment within 48 hours.

Advertisment

He expressed confidence that the NDA would form the government in Jharkhand, claiming it would win at least 52 out of 81 assembly seats, based on the recent Lok Sabha elections.

"NDA will win 52 seats out of 81 in Jharkhand given that people cast 47 per cent votes to the alliance in Jharkhand during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The NDA got 80 lakh votes and had maintained a lead in 52 assembly segments during the Lok Sabha polls," Shah said. He said the people of Jharkhand gave nine out of 14 parliamentary seats to the NDA.

Later addressing a rally at Barkatha, Shah said the stone (mica) industry in Jharkhand's Koderma would be revived with a Rs 500-crore special package.

Advertisment

He criticised Hemant Soren for demanding Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal mining dues, stating that the Narendra Modi government has already allocated Rs 3.80 lakh-crore to the state, along with additional funds for infrastructure development.

"Koderma's stone industry (mica) has been closed. We will revive it with a Rs 500-crore special package in the coming days," Shah said.

Shah also launched a scathing attack on the CM saying, "I have never seen a liar like Hemant Soren, who is asking for Rs 1.36 lakh-crore (in lieu of coal mining dues) whereas the Centre has already given Rs 3.80 lakh-crore to Jharkhkand in addition to funds for infrastructure development from 2014-2024 in comparison to barely Rs 84,000 crore given by the UPA government from 2004-2014." He alleged that the "corrupt" Soren government has thrown open the doors for Bangladeshi infiltrators who are marrying multiple tribal women for grabbing land.

Advertisment

"Infiltrators who tortured women in Jharkhand will be hanged upside down," he said.

He also blamed wrong policies of the Hemant government for the death of 17 people during an excise constable recruitment drive in the state.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM/SAN ACD MNB