Will build MP Bhavan in Ayodhya if we get suitable land: CM Mohan Yadav after Ram temple visit

Ayodhya (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday and said a Madhya Pradesh Bhawan will be built in the temple town for the pilgrims from his state if a suitable place is found.

After visiting the recently inaugurated temple, Yadav claimed the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh was 2,000 years old and King Vikramaditya had visited Ayodhya and got the Ram temple renovated.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government provides us land, we will build a Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Ayodhya. It will be a convenience centre for those coming from Madhya Pradesh. We will also develop a ghat in the name of King Vikramaditya along the Saryu river," the chief minister said.

Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura are the cities that provide salvation. The joy and eternal happiness one gets upon visiting these cities cannot be compared to anything, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Goa's Pramod Sawant had visited Ayodhya along with their cabinet colleagues and offered prayers at the Ram temple. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann along with their families had also paid obeisance at the temple in Ayodhya. PTI COR SAB NSD NSD