Will cancel tenders of DMK govt projects being implemented in haste, says Palaniswami

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said tenders for the projects being implemented in haste by the ruling DMK dispensation will be cancelled once his party is elected to power this year.

Claiming that the government under Chief Minister M K Stalin was implementing several projects "in haste without making appropriate financial allocation," he said that these works were being undertaken for "commission." "The chief minister himself lays the foundation stones for many projects. Where's the financial allocation for all these projects? These are being announced for commission. I will cancel all those projects when the AIADMK forms the government," Palaniswami said, addressing a rally in Tambaram and Pallavaram Assembly constituencies here as part of his statewide "Makkalai Kaapom, Tamilagathai Meetpom" (Save people, redeem Tamil Nadu) outreach campaign.

Also, he accused a minister of allegedly extorting money from stone crusher lessee and said he would take stern action on those indulging in such corrupt practices when he formed the government.

Referring to the Madras High Court direction to the DVAC to register an FIR against Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru in the alleged cash for job scam, the former chief minister said the state government has not registered the FIR. Even if the government failed to take action, an FIR would be registered against the minister as per law when the election commission’s model code of conduct comes into effect in about two weeks’ time.

He accused the CM of converting government function into "political party events" by delivering political speeches and said this was condemnable. "If you want to talk politics, then organise the DMK meeting," Palaniswami said.

"Stalin accuses me of being a traitor. In fact, it is he who is the traitor of Tamils… he talks about state autonomy before elections and conveniently forgets about it once the polls are over," the AIADMK chief said. PTI JSP JSP KH