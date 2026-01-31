Will carry forward legacy, ideals of Ajit Pawar, says newly-appointed Dy CM Sunetra Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said she would carry forward the legacy and ideals of her late husband Ajit Pawar, describing his teachings on duty, struggle and commitment to the people as her guiding force.

In a post on X, Pawar said Ajit Pawar devoted his entire life to farmers, workers, women, youth and the marginalised, and gave society a mantra of purposeful living.

Accepting the responsibility of the deputy chief minister's post while remaining steadfast to the ideals of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar filled her with deep emotion, she said.

While his untimely demise had caused immense grief, Pawar said the values he imparted, a sense of duty, the strength to struggle and accountability towards the people, would remain her true support.

She pledged to work with unwavering honesty to realise his dream of a just, egalitarian and developed Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM said the love and support shown by the people of Maharashtra in this difficult period was her biggest strength, and asserted she would move forward with renewed hope while keeping Ajit Pawar's thoughts alive.

Responding to a post on X by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said his blessings were a source of inspiration.

The PM's words had strengthened her confidence as she began a new responsibility in the service of Maharashtra and reinforced her resolve to work honestly and with dedication for public welfare, Pawar said.

Modi had extended his best wishes to Sunetra Pawar, who became the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility," Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar," the prime minister said.

Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others after a Learjet 45 aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Baramati, his hometown here, on January 28.

Sunetra Pawar (62) was on Saturday sworn in as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a brief ceremony at Lok Bhavan here.

Earlier in the day, she was elected as the state NCP legislature party leader. PTI ND BNM