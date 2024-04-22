Will challenge HC order on Bengal teacher jobs: School Service Commission chief

Kolkata: West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Chairman Siddharth Majumder on Monday said it will challenge the Calcutta High Court order cancelling all appointments made through a 2016 teacher recruitment test.

Advertisment

"The court has nullified about 24,000 jobs and we will approach the Supreme Court, after going through the complete high court order,” Majumder told reporters here.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered cancellation of all appointments made through the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools, declaring it as “null and void”.

The bench also directed the SSC to initiate a fresh recruitment process.

"We will go through the 300-page order... discuss and understand the legal aspects,” Majumder said in response to queries on what steps the commission would take in the wake of the verdict.