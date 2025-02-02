Will change face of Channapatna, Bengaluru south in next three years: D K Shivakumar

Channapatna (Karnataka), Feb 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the Congress will change the face of Channapatna and Bengaluru South district in the next three years.

Speaking at an event organised to thank the party workers and leaders for achieving a resounding victory in the Channapatna bypoll, he said, "The district has strengthened the Congress party by electing four MLAs. We will change the face of Channapatna and Bengaluru South district together with development." "This is an event to pay back the debt. We would like to thank you for all your support. The CM could not attend the event as he has injured his leg," he added.

The Deputy CM said the people of Channapatna have shown that they cannot be "taken for a ride".

"I don't want to criticise anyone. The people of the constituency have replied to Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa. Your message is reverberating across the country," he added.

Shivakumar said he would stand by his promises made by him. "I had promised you even before the election that this constituency is my responsibility. We will bring change together. We will regularly review the progress on our promises," he said.

During his speech, Congress leader D K Suresh said he would closely watch the work of the four Congress MLAs in the constituency.

"All the MLAs of the district must take up this challenge and deliver. The people of the constituency have voted for the guarantee schemes and development. We have already got a grant of Rs 600 crore and the works have started," he noted.

According to him, Congress is aware of the Milk Producers' Cooperative Society issue and is taking steps to rectify it.

"We have already identified 300 acres of land and the sites will be issued soon. We will not let any official take bribes," he added.

"I was keen to contest the elections from Channapatna but the party did not agree. And we kept the party above family politics. We finalised CP Yogeshwar's candidature. We will take care of all the party workers. The JD(S) workers must also join hands in developing the district. Any increase in asset values will benefit the farmers," he added.

Congress' C P Yogeeshwara won the "high profile" Channapatna segment for the ruling party in Karnataka, defeating JD(S) candidate and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, by a margin of 25,413 votes, in the Assembly by-poll held on November 13, 2024. PTI JR KH