Will complete full term in HP, retain power in 2027, says HP CM Sukhu

Shimla/Hamirpur (HP), May 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged on Monday that the BJP tried to topple his government using money power and asserted the Congress will complete its full term in government and retain power in 2027.

Addressing a rally in Shimla, the chief minister claimed that after the Congress formed government in the state, the old pension system was restored in the very first cabinet meeting and corrupt practices were also checked.

Sukhu recounted the initiatives taken by his government and accused the BJP of not standing with the people of Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon disaster last year.

"The film of Sukhu government would go for another three and half years and part two will come in 2027," he said and accused the BJP of trying to topple his government using money power.

Early in the day, he accompanied the Congress candidate in Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha constituency Vinod Sultanpuri for his nomination filing.

Taking to reporters after Sultanpuri submitted his nomination papers, Sukhu said, "This is not a normal election. It is an election to save democracy and give the politics of the country a direction." Sitting BJP MP Suresh Kashyap also filed his nomination papers from the Shimla seat on Monday.

In the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Union Minister Anurag Thakur filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including his father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, and his brother Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the Indian Premier League.

Interacting with reporters after filing his nomination, Thakur, who is seeking a fifth term in the Lok Sabha from the Hamirpur seat, said there was no anti-incumbency against the BJP and the party was poised to win the elections with over 400 seats.

The Congress is responsible for the decline. It is struggling to win even 40 seats Lok Sabha seats whereas the BJP has the highest number of MPs and mayors across the country, the BJP leader said.

"PM Narendra Modi symbolises confidence, honesty, commitment, and guarantee. The BJP is fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections following his mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," Thakur said.

Before filing his nomination, he paid obeisance at the temple of Maa Awahdevi and addressed people at several places. Hundreds of party functionaries and locals greeted him with garlands and wished him luck.

Polling in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Bypolls to six assembly seats in the state, which fell vacant following the disqualification of rebel Congress MLAs, will be held simultaneously. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD