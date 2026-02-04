Will consider: Fadnavis on demand for renaming Ladki Bahin scheme after Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government will consider the demand to rename the Ladki Bahin scheme after late Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari on Tuesday demanded that the government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for financial assistance to women be renamed after Pawar.

Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Fadnavis said, "There are several demands. We will sit together and think how to go about it." Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

Mitkari had said Ajitdada (as Pawar was fondly called) was the favourite brother of women in the state.

"His wrist would be full of rakhis when he travelled across the state during his yatras. The state government would give a true tribute to him if it names the scheme as Ajitdadanchi Ladki Bahin scheme (Ajitdada's Ladki Bahin scheme)," he said.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, announced by Pawar when he was the finance minister and started in July 2024, provides an assistance of Rs 1,500 every month to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 through direct bank transfer.

The scheme is believed to have played a crucial role in the victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the 2024 assembly elections.