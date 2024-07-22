Will contest 200-225 seats in Maharashtra polls: MNS leader Prakash Mahajan

Nashik, Jul 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Prakash Mahajan on Monday said his party will contest 200-225 seats in the state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October.

The decision was made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the party workers are full geared up for it, Mahajan told a news channel.

He said the MNS is against caste based reservation and believes all such benefits should be based on financial norms.

He also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his "love for Muslims" and "opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The MNS had supported the ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in the Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR BNM