Will continue as Bengal BJP chief for time being: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, June 10 (PTI) Dismissing speculations about any rift in West Bengal BJP unit regarding the next party president following his induction into the Union Cabinet, senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Monday said the party has a proper procedure to choose office bearers.

Speaking to reporters in Banga Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, Majumdar said he will discharge his responsibility as the party's Bengal unit chief for the time being.

Majumdar highlighted that the BJP was ahead of the TMC in many parts of the metropolis during the last Lok Sabha polls. This, he argued, indicated that the citizens are not in favour of the ruling TMC and its "musclemen" in Kolkata.

Majumdar is the second Union Minister from West Bengal, alongside Shantanu Thakur, who previously held the portfolio of MoS Shipping and Ports.

Asked about his potential successor as state BJP president, Majumdar replied, "We have a system to choose office-bearers, and that will happen in due course of time. Rest assured, these decisions will be made at the appropriate time." The Balurghat MP confirmed that until then, he will continue to discharge his duties as state president.

"The election results have confirmed beyond doubt that the BJP's strength has increased in West Bengal. In many parts of the KMC area, BJP candidates were leading based on booth-wise figures, showing that people support the saffron party," he said.

Majumdar expressed concern over the explosion at a fireworks unit in Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district, stating it demonstrates that the state has become a tinderbox due to "people close to the ruling party" running such illegal units, which provide employment opportunities to poor, unemployed youths.

"These illegal fireworks units produce bombs and other explosives allegedly used by TMC goons to terrorise and intimidate opponents, while police turn a blind eye," he added.