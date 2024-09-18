Will continue good initiatives of previous govts: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his regime would continue the good initiatives taken by previous governments and would improve upon them by making corrections, if necessary, in policies.

Speaking after launching the state's MSME policy here, he said his government would continue to implement the assurances given to MSMEs by the previous government on incentives, as governance is a continuous process.

Hyderabad can now boast of the IT industry and infrastructure projects like the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR) because the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh headed by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy continued the IT revolution brought in by his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

The IDPL (Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd) established in Hyderabad by the Congress government at the Centre in the 1960s led to growth of pharma industry in the city, he said.

"Congress party has experience in governance. We don't have any pretense in matters of governance, establishment of industries and in government policies. We will continue whoever has done good work. Even if there is some difficulty in continuing good work, we will face those difficulties and take forward those policies," he said.

At the same time, if there are any issues that hurt the state's interests, the government will not hesitate to remove such policies and come up with new ones, he said.

The government is holding a meeting with IT, pharma and other industrialists to generate a corpus fund for the proposed Young India Skills University from them, he said.

Referring to farmers' suicides, Reddy said one of the reasons for their distress is that many family members depend on agriculture though the land owned by them is less.

He suggested that some of the family members should take up jobs, businesses and other avenues of livelihood, while others continue to depend on agriculture.

His government is providing free power and others, besides carrying out a crop loan waiver for the benefit of farmers, Reddy said.