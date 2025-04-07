Will continue my fight by working alongside cadres, says Annamalai

Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Monday said he joined politics inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that he would follow the top leader's advice without a second thought or asking any questions.

Speaking to reporters here, when asked on his supporters rooting for his continuance as Tamil Nadu unit chief by putting up wall posters and writing to the central leadership, Annamalai said he would continue to be on the ground alongside cadres and work for the party.

The "DMK's corruption" would be exposed continuously he said and recalled his vow of not wearing footwear till such time the DMK government is dislodged from power. He added that it was now about 4 months since he stopped wearing chappals.

Once again hinting that he may not continue as state unit chief, Annamalai said he may not have the responsibilities that came with the office of state unit chief. Organisational work would be the domain of others, (when a new state unit chief is appointed) and that was why he had already said that he was not in the race for the post of Tamil Nadu unit chief.

Reportedly, the AIADMK has requested the Saffron party brass to shift Annamalai out of the top post in Tamil Nadu so that it could have an alliance with it for the 2026 Assembly polls.

"I feel that I should be in the field and I will be in the field," he said.

Identity as a party worker does not come only with the position of state unit president, he said and quipped, "posts may come and posts may go." He appealed to cadres to continue the fight with more vigour from the ground.

Annamalai said he came to politics inspired by PM Modi and that he would follow the top leader's advice without a second thought or asking any questions. The BJP leader said everyone was aware that he did not join politics by considering any particular ideology or for the sake of any political party. "I am in politics for the sake of a single man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi...whatever may be his command, I will follow that." On taking part in a varsity function here on Monday along with Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi's top leader Seeman, Annamalai said he spoke about the ideological points of convergence and divergence, in his address.

Annamalai in that event praised Seeman for his steadfast commitment to his ideology, honesty and perseverance. "There is no big difference between me and Seeman Annan (elder brother). I see Tamil in nationalism and Annan sees nationalism in Tamil," he said in his address at the event.

Seeman recently had strongly criticized rationalist leader Periyar EV Ramasamy and levelled allegations, following which cases were filed against him. PTI VGN VGN SA