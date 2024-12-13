Will continue to fight for my dignity in RS: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said he is not allowed to speak in the House and will continue to fight for his dignity as he will not get intimidated.

Kharge also said that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is like an umpire, who should act in an impartial manner.

He expressed anguish that the government and the chair did not want the opposition to speak.

He said the opposition members wanted to raise the issues of public concern and seek their resolution.

Kharge said it was unprecedented that the members of the ruling party were disrupting the House and going towards the well with the clear intention of getting the House adjourned.

The ruling party members get ample time to speak even when they flout all the norms, he claimed and said that the opposition members are not allowed to speak even when they follow all the rules and regulations.

Talking about himself, Kharge said while the Leader of the House JP Nadda got enough time to speak, but he did not even get two minutes.

He claimed that whenever he stands up to speak, his mike is switched off.

Kharge observed that the chairman was trying to vent his ire on him, while it was all the floor leaders of the House who had signed the resolution (seeking his removal).

"But I will not be intimidated by all this and I will keep on fighting for my dignity as we have been fighting for years," the Leader of the Opposition asserted, alleging that it was grave injustice with him.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said democracy is being killed in Parliament as Kharge was denied to speak.

"Rajya Sabha Chairman was excited to listen to his own praise. Everyone was praising him. They were criticising the Congress and our leaders. When our leaders asked for time, it was not granted. Kharge ji was silenced and it was a insult of a Dalit. This is completely killing of democracy," he said.

Kharge wondered what the chairman sought to convey by repeatedly saying that he is a farmer’s son.

There are others in the House who are also sons of farmers and labourers and have worked their way very hard to reach the position, he said.

Replying to a question that a narrative was being created that the opposition was disrupting the House, Kharge said the government has control over the media and the television (Sansad TV). He disclosed that sometimes people ask him whether he had attended the House, as his face is never shown on the television.

He said as long as the opposition does not get its due, it will keep on fighting and won't get intimidated.