Will continue to fight for people of Bengal: BJP's Sankar Ghosh after discharge from hospital

Siliguri, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh on Wednesday said he will continue to fight for the people of West Bengal as he was discharged from the hospital, where he was admitted after being attacked in the flood-hit Nagrakhata area in Jalpaiguri.

Ghosh, the MLA of Siliguri, was admitted to a private hospital in the city along with BJP's Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu after the attack on October 5.

While Ghosh was discharged, Murmu continued to undergo treatment at the hospital.

The BJP alleged that the TMC was behind the attack, a charge rejected by the state's ruling party.

"I am recovering well and thankful to the doctors for their care," Ghosh told reporters after his discharge.

He alleged the incident was aimed at silencing voices that exposed the state government's apathy towards flood victims.