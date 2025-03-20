Will continue to fight for prosperity, share of backward classes with full strength: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met a delegation of a federation that represents OBC public sector employees and asserted that he will continue to fight for the prosperity and rightful share of backward classes.

Gandhi met a delegation of the National Confederation of OBC Employees' Welfare Associations (NCOBC) in his office in the Parliament House.

The NCOBC is an organisation of 30,000 OBC employees in the public sector.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed concern over the challenges related to Other Backward Classes (OBC) representation in the Central Government and the public sector, Gandhi said in his Facebook post in Hindi.

"The OBCs have the largest population in India and has a major contribution in every field - I will continue to fight for their prosperity and participation with full strength," the former Congress chief said. PTI ASK ASK SKY SKY