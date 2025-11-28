Will continue to fight for restoration of J-K special status, statehood: NC working committee

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Ruling National Conference on Friday passed a slew of resolutions at the end of the two-day working committee meeting, reaffirming "unwavering commitment" to restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and demanding immediate restoration of statehood.

"The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmirs special status. The Committee reiterated that this issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay," the first of the seven resolutions passed by the party read.

It said the party will continue its fight for the full restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. It also demanded immediate restoration of statehood.

The working committee also passed a resolution condemning the Delhi terror attack in which at least 15 people died, and scores of others were injured on November 10.

"The Working Committee expressed serious concern and unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Delhi. It extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In a civilised society, violence has no place, and such heinous acts must be dealt with firmly and decisively," the party said.

It also expressed concern over the accidental blast on November 14 inside Nowgam police station, which claimed at least nine lives.

"The Committee stated that the incident must be investigated at the highest level and responsibility fixed for any deviation from standard operating procedure," the NC added.

The party also called for the protection and safety of people of J&K across India and expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of recent events.

"Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror," it added.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said terror attacks like Pahalgam and the Delhi blast will not occur again if statehood is restored, as the responsibility for security will rest with the elected government.

"Did attacks like those in Pahalgam or Delhi happen while we were responsible for security? I was the chief minister for six years. Did an attack like the one in Pahalgam take place? Or one like in Delhi? Hand over the responsibility to us, and then see what happens," Abdullah said and added that "if we fail, then revoke statehood." The CM also emphasised that he hasn't lost hope on the restoration of statehood.

"I believe that the Central government is not so much of a liar that it will betray its promise made in Parliament. Or else, the Centre should accept that it's punishing the people of Jammu and Kashmir for not allowing the BJP to form the government here. If that is so, then let it be; we will bear that," he added. PTI SSB MIJ MPL AMJ AMJ