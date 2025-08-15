Will continue to fight to uphold honour of every Indian: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Asserting that she will continue her battle to uphold the honour of every Indian, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said Bengal once rose against the atrocities of foreign rulers and will keep fighting against any injustice.

Extending Independence Day greetings to the people, she said she was sure that the people would be by her side in this battle.

Remembering freedom fighters like Chittaranjan Das, Khudiram Basu and Prafulla Chaki, Banerjee said, "This Bengal stood tall and fought against foreign powers, against injustice and oppression. The spirit of struggle runs in our blood. Even today, we roar against injustice." She also recalled the contributions of Rammohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Ramakrishna and Rabindranath Tagore, stating, "I also pay respects to all the visionaries who, since the time of the Bengal Renaissance, reshaped Bengal and India." "In the days to come, our struggle to uphold the honour of every citizen will continue on the path shown by these pioneers. Our goal is to build the nation that our freedom fighters dreamt of, for which they made life and death their servants. I am certain that in this struggle, the people will stand by our side," she said. PTI SUS SOM