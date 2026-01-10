Will continue to protest till Centre adds Mahatma Gandhi's name to new rural job scheme: Odisha Cong

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Odisha on Saturday said it will continue to protest till the Centre adds the name of Mahatma Gandhi to the new rural job scheme VB-G RAM G, which replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA.

Congress leaders said this in simultaneous press conferences in all 30 districts of the state, as part of a 45-day nationwide campaign against the new law.

"The Modi government removed Gandhi's name out of intolerance," claimed ex-minister Panchanan Kanungo, alleging that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy and introduced the new scheme.

He said the Congress will continue the protest till the Centre adds the name of Mahatma Gandhi to the Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or VB-G RAM G. PTI AAM AAM SOM