Will continue to work as party worker, says former PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, May 18 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who turned 92 on Sunday, said he would continue to work as a party worker.

The JD(S) patriarch celebrated his birthday in his party office.

"If you ask me what next, then I will tell you that I have a habit of not sitting idly in one place. I will toil as a worker for the party. I won’t say more than this," Gowda told reporters here.

The former PM, however, regretted not being able to go to Tirupati to offer his obeisance on his birthday.

"I had a habit of going to Tirupati on my birthday but due to knee pain I am not able to go there anymore," Gowda said.

He also thanked everyone who wished him on his birthday.

The JD(S) supremo declined to give any political statement, saying that this was not the day for it.

Gowda was born on May 18, 1933 in his ancestral village Haradanahalli in Hassan district.

He served as the 11th Prime Minister of India for 10 months from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997.

The JD(S) supremo was also the Chief Minister of Karnataka from December 11, 1994 to May 31, 1996.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined several leaders on Sunday in extending birthday greetings to Gowda.

In a social media post, Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji... May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." The PM said Gowda is widely respected for his statesman like approach and passion towards public service.

His wisdom and insights on several issues are a source of great strength, he added.

In his message on 'X', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Happy birthday to the country's senior politician and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. I pray to God to bestow upon him good health and long life." Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, who is BJP Karnataka unit president, also wished Gowda on his birthday. PTI GMS GMS KH