Will contribute to fulfil PM Modi's dream of developed India by 2047, says Sonowal

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who took oath as a cabinet minister on Sunday, said he will continue to serve the people of the country with all sincerity and dedication, and contribute in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making the country a developed nation by 2047.

Sonowal said the people have given yet another term to Modi to serve the country so that it can be made more developed and powerful.

"Prime Minister Modi has taken charge for the third consecutive term because of the blessings of the people. People have put faith in Modi because of his humility, sincerity, dedication and farsightedness," he told PTI.

The former Assam chief minister, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh after defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes, said he was thankful to Modi for giving him yet another opportunity to serve the country as a Union minister.

"I will continue to serve the country with all sincerity and dedication and contribute in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making the country a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Sonowal said he will leave no stone unturned to execute whatever responsibility he will be given in the ministry. PTI ACB AS AS