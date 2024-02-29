Will convene GBM in 2 months on issue of 2 women advocates in executive committee: SCBA Prez to HC

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) assured the Delhi High Court on Thursday that a general body meeting (GBM) will be convened in two months to discuss the issue of reserving at least two seats in the Bar body's executive committee for women lawyers.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain recorded the statement made by SCBA President Adish Aggarwala that the GBM of the bar association shall be called, preferably within two months, in accordance with the representation made by a woman lawyer on August 16, 2023.

The assurance came while the court was dealing with a petition seeking a GBM of the SCBA to amend its relevant rules and bylaws to guarantee sufficient representation to women.

Advocate Sriram Parakkat, appearing for the woman lawyer, said in view of the statement made by Aggarwala, the petition can be disposed of.

“In view of the statement made by Adish Aggarwala, President of respondent association (SCBA), the writ petition is disposed of,” the high court said.

The judge orally observed that “Although you (petitioner) have not mentioned but it is a very good cause. At least two women members should be part of the executive (committee). Like in any other bar association, there is a woman representative….” Petitioner-advocate Yogamaya MG said in her plea that a representation was made to the SCBA and the Chief Justice of India in August 2023 to convene a general body meeting to consider amending the SCBA rules and regulations to ensure at least two seats in the executive body are reserved for women. However, no acknowledgement or response was received. She said the representation was signed by 270 members.

During the hearing, Aggarwala said everybody would agree that there should be a woman representative in the executive committee and the demand for two women members is genuine for such a big association.

“I will call a GBM inviting all the members of SCBA and not only the voters within two months as there are around 20,000 members and notice has to be given to all of them,” he said.

Yogmaya MG said in her plea not even one of the 11 women candidates who contested in 2023 could be elected to the executive committee.

She contended issues like sexual harassment are not adequately addressed in the absence of women members in the executive panel. The lawyer said their adequate representation can contribute to formulation and implementation of policies and mechanisms designed to prevent and redress instances of sexual harassment within the legal community.

“Advocating for women lawyers' representation as a legal ground is not merely a matter of numerical parity but is deeply intertwined with creating a legal community that prioritizes safety, inclusivity, and equity. It reinforces the association's commitment to upholding constitutional values and fostering a professional environment where every member, irrespective of gender, can thrive and contribute to the advancement of justice,” the petition said. PTI SKV SKV SK