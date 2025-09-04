Will create Mathematical, Physical Sciences Cluster in Bengaluru: Minister Kharge

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that the state government will do the needful to create a Mathematical and Physical Sciences Cluster in Bengaluru.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X', Kharge said the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS-TIFR) in Bengaluru has proposed to develop a Mathematical and Physical Sciences Cluster here.

"The idea is to build on ICTS's strengths and add new institutions focusing on applied mathematics, computational and quantum sciences and a dedicated incubator for science-led start-ups," he wrote on his 'X' official handle.

Kharge said relevant stakeholders will be brought together to take this forward.

"Academia and government working hand in hand is critical to strengthening Karnataka's research and innovation ecosystem," he added.

According to him, he was speaking to Rajesh Gopakumar, physicist and Director of ICTS-TIFR, about the work ICTS has been doing in advancing science -- from research in physics and mathematics to training students, hosting workshops and creating strong outreach programmes that nurture young talent.

Kharge said the director had also shared their proposal for the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Cluster in Bengaluru. PTI JR KH