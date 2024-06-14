Will decide after polls, says Raut when asked if Uddhav would become CM

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would take decision on the chief minister's post after the Maharashtra assembly polls.

He was responding to the question whether Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will head the government if the opposition alliance -- which includes NCP(SP) and Congress -- comes to power.

Assembly elections are due in the state in October.

"Let the elections take place. We will win the polls and then decide," Raut told reporters.

The MVA outperformed the ruling coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 30 of the 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra.

Among MVA partners, however, the Sena (UBT) had the lowest strike rate. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party contested the highest 21 seats but won only nine.

The Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP contested 17 and 10 seats, and won 13 and eight, respectively. Vishal Patil, Congress leader from Sangli, won as an independent and extended support to the Grand Old Party later.

Earlier this week, Raut had claimed the opposition alliance will bag 180-185 of 288 assembly seats.