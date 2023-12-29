Will decide at appropriate time if Sonia, Kharge will attend Ram temple consecration: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it will take a decision at an "appropriate time" whether its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will attend the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi and Kharge have been invited to the ceremony.

"Chairman Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. A decision will be taken at an appropriate time, and communicated at an appropriate time," he said.