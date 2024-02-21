Will defeat BJP from Budaun in LS polls: SP leader Shivpal Yadav

Etawah (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav, who has been named by the party as its candidate from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has asserted that he will defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the seat.

Talking to reporters at the Kedareshwar temple on Tuesday night, Yadav said he has received information that he has been nominated from Budaun by the SP.

"I accept the party's order and welcome it. We will defeat the BJP in Budaun," he said.

The SP had initially announced the name of Dharmendra Yadav as its candidate from Budaun. The party subsequently fielded Shivpal Yadav from Budaun and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh.

To a question on Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation from the SP, Yadav said it is a matter of his (Maurya's) conscience.

"After starting with the Lok Dal, he (Maurya) joined the BSP, then the BJP and then the SP. He has been everywhere. Now, he will go to the remaining places too," he said. PTI COR CDN RC