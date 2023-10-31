Will demolish all lies on Nov 2, LS ethics committee has no criminal jurisdiction: Mohua Moitra

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she would appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 and demolish all lies propagated in an attempt to silence her in Parliament.

The panel probing allegations of 'cash for questions' against Moitra has asked her to appear before it on November 2 and turned down her request to give time till November 5.

"I will be attending the Ethics Committee meeting on November 2. I have the right to cross examine the fake complainant...this complaint is utter rubbish and I am going to demolish it," she said before leaving for New Delhi.

Moitra said the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is yet to frame it's model code of conduct.

"The committee didn't have any meeting since 2021. It is yet to frame it's model code of conduct. No parliamentary standing committee has criminal jurisdiction. If there is any allegations of criminality, then law enforcement agencies need to investigate it," she said. PTI PNT MNB