Will demolish unauthorised buildings in Bengaluru: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the drive to demolish unauthorised and dilapidated buildings was underway in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, said the registration of unauthorised properties will be halted and encroachments will be removed.

Further, more powers will be given to civic agencies and planning bodies.

“We have decided to stop unauthorised construction of buildings. The previous government had curtailed the powers of officials to take action against unauthorised construction,” the Deputy CM told reporters here.

“Our government has decided to give powers to BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) and BMRDA (Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority) to stop unauthorised construction. The registration of unauthorised properties will also be stopped. At the same time, we are also focusing on clearing encroachments,” he said.

On preventing flooding in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said it has been decided to develop 300 km roads alongside the Storm Water Drains (SWD) to prevent flooding. PTI GMS GMS ROH