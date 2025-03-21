Will deploy guards, hoardings to warn people of dangerous waters: HP minister after 2 drownings

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday said the government will close pathways, deploy guards, and put up hoardings at sensitive places to caution people against the danger near rivers.

Agnihotri was replying to a discussion after Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur raised the issue of drowning of two youths of Industrial Training Institution (ITI) Thursday evening near Largi dam in Kullu district.

Thakur said two more children drowned earlier in an area under the Chintpurni Assembly constituency in Una district.

The ITI-Thalout students came to take a bath and drowned as the water level rose.

Bodies of Dharmender and Ghanshyam, both 18, were recovered on Friday.

Thakur expressed his concern that with summer approaching more and more people would be making beeline to the state and sought the closure of certain sensitive places, especially near Beas River, to ensure safety of people.

During another discussion, the BJP MLAs raised the matter of defeated leaders inaugurating fairs. They demanded that people who are not on constitutional posts be proscribed from inaugurating government functions and having their names on plaques.

Agnihotri said directions would be issued in the matter as it pertains to his department, art, language and culture.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the guidelines should be followed by all parties and in toto.

Pathania said he has taken a cognizance of the matter and a meeting of protocol committee would be held in this regard. PTI BPL VN VN