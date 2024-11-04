Will discuss issue of human-elephant conflict with Chhattisgarh govt: MP CM

Raipur/Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said he will hold discussion with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai to address the issue of human-elephant conflict.

Last week, 10 elephants died at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in MP's Umaria district. On Saturday, two persons were killed and one was injured after being attacked by a wild elephant near the reserve.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Yadav said the two neighbouring states will also work together in the tourism sector and facilitate development of facilities for travellers in reserve forest areas.

"The two states have many common issues on the basis of which we can explore development possibilities. We can work together, particularly on tourism, forest tourism and development in reserve forest areas," said the CM, who is in Raipur to take part in Chhattisgarh's 'Rajyotsav' (event related to the state's foundation day).

The MP Chief Minister maintained jumbos should live freely in areas earmarked for them.

"Elephants have been entering into Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from Odisha and southern states. In a way, elephants have made Madhya Pradesh and also Chhattisgarh their home. Elephants should live in their habitat freely and peacefully, but human lives should not be disturbed," he emphasised.

"I have decided to hold talks with chief minister (Sai) and Chhattisgarh Forest Minister (Kedar Kashyap) and chalk out a solution based on peaceful coexistence (of elephants and human beings)," Yadav added.

Before leaving for Raipur, the Madhya Pradesh CM said in Bhopal that he will discuss with his counterpart Sai about challenges arising due to herds of elephants entering MP from Chhattisgarh.

He advocated coordination between the forest departments of the two states on various issues.

On Sunday, Yadav suspended two senior officials of the BTR following a high-level probe into the elephant deaths.

"Elephant-related incidents usually occur due to the arrival of herds of jumbos from Chhattisgarh. I will bring up this issue before the chief minister (of Chhattisgarh)," he said.

"The forest departments of both the states should have coordination so that we can stay in touch with each other to avoid the situation that arises due to the entry of large elephant herds," the MP CM said.

On Sunday, Yadav underlined the need for an elephant task force, radio tracking and a long-term plan with the help of wildlife experts to avoid a repeat of jumbo deaths and attacks on humans.

"The elephants coming from other states, including Chhattisgarh, are not going back due to good environment and management of our parks. They have become an integral part of MP forest activities. Keeping this in mind, we have to look for a lasting plan for them," he said.

"We have decided to form an elephant task force to accommodate them. We will come up with a long-term plan comprising the best practices of other states, including Karnataka, Kerala and Assam, that have huge jumbo populations,. We are going to send our officers to these states," he had said. PTI ADU/TKP GK RSY