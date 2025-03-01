Will discuss with Pradhan on granting deemed university status to ICAR-IIHR: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday announced that he would soon discuss with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on granting deemed university status to the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (ICAR-IIHR), Hesaraghatta.

Speaking at the National Horticulture Fair 2025 valedictory ceremony organised by ICAR-IIHR, Kumaraswamy emphasised the need for institutional support in agricultural research. He also stated that he would hold discussions with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on this matter.

"The Central government aims to achieve self-reliance in agriculture, a key goal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As part of this commitment, the 2025-26 Union Budget has allocated Rs 1,52,000 crore for agriculture," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Highlighting the government's focus on agricultural research and technological advancements, Kumaraswamy said, "Strengthening research institutions is crucial, and as part of this initiative, we will take steps to grant deemed university status to ICAR-IIHR." "I have met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan multiple times to discuss farmers' welfare in Karnataka. The Central government has introduced several subsidy schemes that young farmers should take advantage of. There is huge global demand for Indian agricultural products, and instead of migrating to cities, rural youth should explore opportunities in their villages. Even with half an acre of land, farmers can earn lakhs of rupees," he stated.

Expressing that he has always maintained that he is not against guarantee schemes, he said, but they should not come at the cost of neglecting agriculture, which is the lifeline of rural India.

"The people of Karnataka have contributed taxes even in difficult times. Currently, the state government spends Rs 52,000 crore annually on guarantee schemes. If just one year's guarantee fund is invested in agriculture and horticulture, it can transform these sectors, making Karnataka a model for the entire country," Kumaraswamy asserted.

Stating that the government must think about long-term solutions that will permanently uplift farmers' livelihoods, he said, "Guarantee schemes alone will not improve the lives of farmers. However, empowering agriculture and horticulture with proper support and market access will be far more beneficial than providing a hundred guarantees".

He stressed the importance of diversification in farming, stating, "Farmers must explore multiple crops for better income. Officials and experts should provide the right guidance. Young farmers should be brought to such institutions and trained for at least fifteen days to understand modern horticulture practices. They should be educated on technological advancements, global farming trends, and high-yield techniques at minimal costs." During the event, Kumaraswamy also felicitated progressive farmers for their contributions to horticulture, the statement added. PTI AMP KH