Will discuss with supporters proposal given to me during meeting with CM on Baramati seat: Shivtare

Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) A day after he held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies over the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare on Friday said he will put forth before his supporters and decided the future course of action.

Advertisment

Shivtare, a former state minister who belongs to CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had earlier announced that he would fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Baramati as an independent.

Before that, NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar said his daughter Supriya Sule, who represents the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, would be his party's candidate from that seat, while speculation is rife that his nephew and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar could be fielded from there from the ruling NCP faction.

Shivtare met the CM and deputy CMs in Mumbai early on Thursday. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) later issued a statement saying that Shivtare discussed various issues regarding Purandar taluka in Pune district and the hardships faced by the people, and that CM Shinde resolved all issues that he raised during the meeting.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters on Friday, Shivtare said he was given a proposal during the meeting. He, however, did not specify it.

Speaking to PTI, Shivtare said he has convened a meeting of all his supporters from the region to put forth the details about his meeting with CM and both the DCMs and the proposals given to him by them.

He said he will put forth that proposal before his supporters during a meeting to be held at his residence in Saswad in the district on Saturday.

Advertisment

"After meeting the supporters, my future course of action will be decided. If some supporters do not agree to the proposal, I will take them to the chief minister for further discussion," the former minister said.

Baramati in Pune district is the political stronghold of Pawars.

The Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently share power in Maharashtra as 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance). PTI SPK NP