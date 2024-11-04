Will do anything for city, says Indore strongman Vijayvargiya on Nov 1 stone-pelting incident

Indore, Nov 4 (PTI) Expressing displeasure on stone-pelting by two groups in a dispute over bursting of firecrackers by children in Indore, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said elements disrupting peace will be dealt with strictly.

Six persons sustained minor injuries in Chhatripura police station area when two groups clashed over bursting of firecrackers on November 1. Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, as per police.

Issuing a warning to troublemakers, he said, "If I get them in my hands, I'll hang them upside down and parade them around the city".

"The administration is working very actively, but if it seems we too need to get involved, then we will not back down. We can do anything for this city," the MLA from Indore-1 claimed. PTI HWP MAS BNM