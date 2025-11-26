Will do everything to uphold true federalism, protect rights of state: TN CM

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday assured doing everything to uphold true federalism as enshrined in the Constitution and protect the rights of every State.

In his Constitution Day message, Stalin said India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology.

"On this #Constitution Day, we reaffirm our resolve to resist every force that tries to shrink Babasaheb #Ambedkar’s vision. We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our #Constitution and protect the rights of every State." Furthermore, he said: "The real tribute to our Constitution is to defend our Republic from those who fear its promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity." PTI VGN VGN ROH