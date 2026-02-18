Will dump garbage in front your houses if you obstruct its disposal, Shivakumar warns BJP leaders

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday warned BJP MLAs and leaders that ESMA would be imposed and garbage would be dumped in front of their houses if they obstruct garbage disposal in the city.

"Behave yourself, else we will take strict action under Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). We will dump garbage in front of the houses of those BJP MLAs and leaders who obstruct garbage disposal," Shivakumar, who also holds the portfolio of Bengaluru city development , said while talking to reporters at the KPCC office here.

The Deputy CM's remark came following allegations that some sitting and former BJP MLAs were behind the garbage crisis in the city.

There has been a massive protest by the villagers living around waste disposal units saying that they were facing numerous problems.

When asked about obstruction to garbage disposal at Mahadevapura, he said, "some people are blackmailing for funds while objecting to disposing waste in their constituency." "Former minister Aravind Limbavali and Doddaballapura MLA Dheeraj Muniraju have blackmailed us. If they keep objecting disposal of waste in their constituency, where do we dispose the garbage. We will have to send it to the homes of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, BJP state president Vijayendra or BJP party office." Responding to a question on what the BJP MLAs were blackmailing him with, Shivakumar said, "we need to dispose the garbage somewhere." "We are continuing to dispose the garbage in the same places as done in the past. They are blackmailing us to get funds for their constituencies," he alleged.

When he was asked if they were opposing waste disposal due to accidents by garbage trucks, Shivakumar said, that accidents should not happen and law will take its course in such cases.

"But the garbage disposal can't be stopped. Presently the waste is being disposed in Anekal, Yashwanthpur and Byatarayanapura," he said.

Shivakumar said two more places have been purchased for waste disposal.

"We have called for tenders. We will take a decision on this after attending to a few legalities," he added.

Responding to a question on Contractors' Association allegedly threatening to stop the work in view of "increased commission" in the Congress government, Shivakumar asked them to file a complaint.

"Let them first stop the work. Did the Yediyurappa government not tell the contractors not to take up work due to paucity of funds. In spite of that, the BJP government issued contracts. They have called for tenders way over the allocated amounts. For example, they have called for tenders worth Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crores when the budget allocation was only Rs 10,000 crores. How can it be resolved now," he added.

When asked if the contractors were threatening to stop the work, Shivakumar said those who want to stop the work may do so. The state government is paying money to the contractors as per budget allocations. PTI AMP -- SA