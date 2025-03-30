Will eliminate all obstacles to facilitate return and rehabilitation of KPs in valley: LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Reaffirming the Central government’s commitment to ensuring the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said efforts are underway to remove all obstacles in this path to make it a reality.

"The government is committed to the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir valley. The Central government is actively working on this. Efforts are being made to create the necessary environment and we will eliminate all obstacles to make it possible," he said while addressing a Navreh function here.

Elaborating on the demand for the community's return to Kashmir, Sinha said, "Regarding their return, living and settlement in Kashmir, I believe this should happen from both sides." "I urge all of you to make your mind. The government in Delhi wants you to return and settle there as soon as possible," he added.

The lieutenant governor further said that efforts are being made to create a conducive environment for this endeavor.

"Steps will be taken to remove obstacles and further improve the situation," he added.

The lieutenant governor interacted with people and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all.

He prayed that the upcoming year brings happiness, joy and fulfillment to everyone and illuminates their path with hope for a better future.

Sinha urged the younger generation to pledge to celebrate the nine days of Navratri as ''Nari Shakti Utsav'' “We should resolve to provide equal opportunities to our daughters in every sphere of life,” he said.

The lieutenant governor praised the significant contributions of the Kashmiri Pandit community to the growth of Jammu and Kashmir and nation building.

“Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with spiritual energy. The Kashmiri Pandit community has practiced on this land for thousands of years and has attained the highest levels of consciousness," he said.

Sinha said that on this occasion, the community should also remember the great men and women of the Kashmiri Pandit community and pay homage to these distinguished personalities.

During the occasion, the lieutenant governor assured employees under the PM Package that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure they receive all benefits available to other Jammu and Kashmir government employees.

Sinha appreciated the invaluable contributions of all involved with the Kashmiri Pandit Sabha and other stakeholders in preserving and promoting the cultural and spiritual heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The coordination and efforts exhibited by various Kashmiri Pandit organizations and the values instilled in the younger generation assure me that this vibrant culture will remain unharmed,” he said.

The lieutenant governor underlined that the celebrations of Navratri and Navreh also embody unity in diversity and strengthen emotional bonds.

"Let us pledge today to further strengthen this unity for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he urged.