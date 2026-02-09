Will eliminate drugs by dismantling supply chains, nabbing interstate kingpins: Shimla SSP

Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) Newly appointed Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh announced on Monday that the district police will work on eliminating the drug menace from the district by focusing on dismantling supply chains and nabbing interstate drug kingpins.

Addressing the media after taking charge as SSP, Singh outlined his strategic plan for the district and said that police will address both the demand and supply aspects of the drug problem, concentrating on tracing connections to identify suppliers and local drug dealers.

Additionally, Singh mentioned that the police would conduct a significant crackdown on unauthorised properties acquired by drug traffickers using drug money. There will also be an emphasis on financial investigations related to these activities.

The SSP also highlighted the district police's commitment to reducing crime against women. Furthermore, he announced plans to recruit 42 new personnel to manage traffic in Shimla. PTI/COR MPL MPL