Will eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026: Amit Shah

Chandrapur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government will eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026.

“Modi ji has worked to free the country from terrorism and Naxalism. He worked to make the country prosperous and increase its respect in the world,” Shah said, addressing an election rally at Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

“Whatever (Naxal menace) is remaining in Chhattisgarh, we will end it by March 31, 2026,” Shah said.

“Modi ji has sent Rs 15.10 lakh crore for the development of Maharashtra. Along with this, many projects were also started in Maharashtra,” Shah said.

“If you form a Mahayuti government here, the glory of Maharashtra which was lost during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be restored,” he said.

Shah asked the crowd if they wanted the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Aurangzeb Fan Club government to come to power in Maharashtra after the November 20 assembly elections.