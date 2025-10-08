Will eliminate Naxalism in MP by March 2026: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) Ten Naxals have been killed in eight encounters in Madhya Pradesh so far this year, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday, and called for framing a robust strategy to free the state from Naxalism by March 2026.

"I have asked police officers to focus on completing this task within six months, with a view to freeing Madhya Pradesh from Naxalism by March 2026," Yadav told reporters here after attending a conference of top field officials, including commissioners, collectors, and superintendents of police.

He asked officials to take every possible action to eliminate Naxal incidents.

"Naxalites should surrender or they will be eliminated," he said.

Earlier, addressing the conference, the chief minister stated that due to a significant reduction in Naxalite activities in Balaghat district, the Union Home Ministry has downgraded Balaghat from the category of a highly Naxal-affected district to the general category.

He congratulated the collector and the superintendent of police of Balaghat on this achievement.

It was reported that the collector of Balaghat has made special efforts in Naxal-affected villages to provide employment to over 200 youth in companies like L&T. This has prevented them from becoming misguided and has helped them integrate into mainstream society.

Yadav informed that ten Naxalites have been killed in eight encounters this year.

Emphasising sensitive policing, he said that the public should have confidence in the police, who should build their credibility and take prompt action to prevent crime.

The chief minister also urged the police and other agencies to work together to expel Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Madhya Pradesh, adding that 19 Bangladeshis have been identified and deported so far.

He stated that drug abuse should be banned at every level, in coordination with neighbouring states, to curb the illegal drug trade and addiction in MP, and called for putting a tab on the excessive use of Corex cough syrup.

The chief minister stated that collectors and SPs should coordinate and closely monitor the industrial belts to dismantle the drug trade.

"Regular inspections should be conducted. A solution should be found at the highest level to control Corex syrup. Schedule H drugs should not be sold over-the-counter, and pharmacists must maintain records of all medicines," he said.

Yadav further said that collectors who also serve as district magistrates have the primary responsibility to ensure law and order in the district.

He asked collectors and superintendents of police to develop effective information systems in their respective districts so that they get intelligence about any incident or accident promptly, and timely measures can be taken.

Yadav directed them to immediately reach the scene of an incident or accident upon receiving information. "This will prevent further escalations as the presence of district officials on the scene significantly helps control the situation".

Yadav emphasised the need for high-level coordination between collectors and superintendents of police.

He urged all collectors to identify sensitive areas where roads are narrow and force movement is difficult, and prepare a zonal plan for these areas in collaboration with local urban bodies within the next three months. PTI MAS NSK