Will emerge unblemished out of allegations against me: BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI) BRS MLC K Kavitha, who was released from Tihar prison in Delhi after the Supreme Court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, on Wednesday expressed confidence that she would emerge unblemished out of the allegations against her.

Kavitha, who reached her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening, said history shows that justice and virtue always triumph.

"In my case also, since I have done no wrong, justice and virtue would definitely win one day. I tell Telangana people that the truth will come out in a course of time. We will continue to fight for that day," she told reporters at her residence.

She said she would work more actively on the ground and participate in the struggles (on people's issues) that are being carried out across the state under the leadership of her father and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Ultimately, I am confident that I will emerge unblemished out of all these allegations as I have done no wrong," she said.

Kavitha received a rousing welcome initially at the RGI airport here when she arrived from Delhi and later at her residence at posh Banjara Hills.

After reaching her residence, Kavitha tied a Rakhi to her brother and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and took the blessings of her mother by touching her feet, BRS sources said.

Earlier, BRS workers, who thronged the RGI airport here in large numbers, raised slogans hailing Kavitha when she arrived from Delhi.

Kavitha waved to the crowd and raised her hand with a tightened fist. She also raised a slogan of 'Jai Telangana'.

Kavitha had stayed at the party office in Delhi on Tuesday night.

Arrested in March this year, she walked out of Tihar jail in Delhi late Tuesday evening to an enthusiastic welcome from her party members, hours after the apex court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Terming her arrest "illegal", Kavitha had said that the BRS and KCR team is "unbreakable" and vowed to fight on politically and legally.

Stepping out of jail after five months, the 46-year-old leader was visibly emotional as she was greeted by her husband, children and brother Rama Rao. PTI SJR GDK SJR KH