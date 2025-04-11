Will enact law to shield BCs from insults: Andhra CM Naidu

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised that the TDP-led NDA government will enact a Backward Classes (BC) Protection Act on similar lines of Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act to protect BCs from insults.

The chief minister noted that discrimination still exists and a law like the BC Protection Act is needed.

"There is discrimination. That's why there is SC/ST Atrocities Act and in the coming days, to protect backward classes from insults, this government will take the responsibility of bringing a BC Protection Act," said Naidu, addressing a public meeting at Vadlamanu in Eluru district.

According to Naidu, there was no justice for BCs until the TDP came to power and claimed that the TDP is the only party which has been doing justice to BCs.

Calling BCs as the backbone of the TDP, Naidu said the NDA government will endeavour to catapult these communities above others.

Meanwhile, the TDP supremo noted that social media has emerged as a haven for criminals but warned that if anybody indulges in character assassination under the veil of social media, then it will be their "last day".

The CM also commemorated the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyothirao Phule. PTI STH KH