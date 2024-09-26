Will ensure all stalled development works are back on track: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asserted he will ensure that all development and welfare works stalled due to his arrest are back on track at the earliest.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, he lashed out at the BJP accusing it of stalling various schemes like old age pension, pilgrimage for elderly, and free medicines at hospitals, among others.

Kejriwal reiterated he has no greed for power and that he joined politics to serve the country. He said people vote for those who work for them and not those who stall work.