Will ensure bigger Congress victory in Rajasthan than in MP, Chhattisgarh: CM Gehlot

Jodhpur, Sep 25 (PTI) A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there would a "very close" contest in Rajasthan in upcoming assembly polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asserted he will ensure bigger victory of the party in the state than in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Advertisment

“He (Rahul Gandhi) has thrown us a challenge and we accept it. We will show him that Rajasthan will surpass MP and Chhattisgarh in the party's victory,” Gehlot told reporters here.

Gandhi on Sunday said that the Congress is certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and there is a "very close" contest in Rajasthan which the party believes it will emerge victorious in.

"I would say, right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, we are very close, and we think we will be able to win. That is what it is looking like, and by the way, that is also what the BJP internally is saying," Gandhi had said at a conclave in Delhi when asked about the party's chances.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Gehlot, who was on a one-day visit to Jodhpur, also said there is a scandal by a Central minister, apparently referring to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Rajasthan while referring to Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

He said that he has been facing a court case in this matter and he is ready to go to jail if the poor depositors get their money.

“The money of the poor depositors must be returned and if they need any help in the process, he is ready to help them. This is such a task that all should come forward keeping politics aside,” the CM said.

Advertisment

Gehlot has earlier accused Shekhawat of being involved in the scam, a charge that has been denied by the Union minister.

Turning down the allegation that he has been constantly taking up this issue out of some ill-will against the Union minister, Gehlot claimed that he never ever had any ill-will against anyone in his life.

“I never ever had any ill-will against anyone in my life. Why would I have it against him? People came to me as I am the chief minister and the home minister...they had tears in their eyes. I enquired about the matter and then took it up,” Gehlot said. Earlier in the day, Gehlot laid the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 582 crore. He also inaugurated an office of advocate general at the high court constructed at a cost of Rs 22.50 crore. PTI CORR KVK KVK