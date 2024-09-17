Will ensure employment for fishermen affected by Vadhavan Port project: Ramdas Athawale

Palghar, Sep 17 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Tuesday that efforts will be made to ensure fishermen affected by the proposed Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district of Maharashtra get proper employment.

He said the project will generate 4 lakh jobs and local people will be given priority in employment.

Addressing a gathering in Dahanu town, Athawale said efforts will be made to ensure that fishermen from the region affected by the project, will get proper employment.

Situated in Palghar, Vadhvan Port will be India's largest deep-water port with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore. The project will be constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL), an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Athawale, the MOS for Social Justice, said he would meet Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss rehabilitation measures for the affected fishermen and urged the community to support the deep sea port project.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice organised a drive to distribute free assistive devices and wheel-chairs to Divyang persons to mark PM Modi's birthday.

Under this initiative, Athawale distributed assistive devices and wheelchairs to 330 disabled individuals in Dahanu.

Athawale highlighted the Modi government's commitment to disability rights, noting the increase in reservations for disabled persons in education and employment.

He listed various initiatives taken to make public spaces and services more accessible to people with disabilities, including improvements at airports, railway stations, and public buildings. PTI COR NSK