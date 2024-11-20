Will ensure exemplary punishment for anti-India elements trying to endanger people's lives: J-K L-G

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Exemplary punishment would be meted out to anti-India elements and the separatist ecosystem if they compromise the country's integrity or try to put people's lives in danger, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

He warned those trying to disrupt normal life in the Union Territory or dreaming of bringing "disorder that existed before 2019", saying the law enforcement agencies were "monitoring" them.

In August 2019, the BJP-led Central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the joint edition of the Jammu Film Festival (JFF) and the International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) here, the L-G said, "Peace, vibrant movie culture and economic prosperity are interlinked. I want to warn those trying to disrupt normal life or daydreaming of bringing disorder that existed before 2019." "Our law enforcement agencies are monitoring the anti-India elements and separatists ecosystem. If they try to put people's lives in danger or compromise India's integrity, we will ensure exemplary punishment for them," he said.

Sinha said entries from more than 50 countries to the film festival are a testimony to a vibrant, peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He called upon filmmakers to utilise their craft to inspire people to follow the right path, serve their art and give priority to national interest.

"Cinema is a vital element of soft power and the global popularity of our film industry has contributed to bonding with different cultures around the world. Good cinema is not just entertainment but also influences the greater cause of service and human values," Sinha said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the L-G paid homage to the famous theatre and film personality of Jammu and Kashmir Mushtaq Kak and recalled his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema and theatre.