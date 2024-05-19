Will ensure full statehood for Delhi when INDIA bloc forms govt: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP is rattled by the fact that the INDIA bloc would form government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls and the AAP, a constituent of the alliance, would ensure full statehood for the national capital.

Addressing poll meetings in South Delhi parliamentary constituency, Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending opposition leaders to jail and asked the crowd, "Have we chosen a PM or thanedaar?" Seeking support for AAP candidate Sahi Ram Pahalwan, the AAP chief addressed six poll meetings in Badarpur Sabzi Mandi, Tughlakabad, Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Chhatarpur. Addressing the crowd from atop a car, he pointed towards the prime minister's alleged opposition to free bus travel for women in Delhi in a TV interview, stating that amidst rising inflation, the PM should extend this benefit nationwide.

Addressing a ‘nukkad sabha’ (public meeting) in Badarpur days after coming out of jail, Kejriwal told the gathering that he missed them a lot. "I came to know that crores of women of Delhi and the country prayed for my release. It is the miracle of your worship that I am here to campaign,” he added.

Kejriwal said he saw on TV while sitting in his jail cell hat the Supreme Court had granted him bail. "At first, I could not believe this. This is a big miracle. I am a Lord Bajrang Bali bhakt (devotee). With his blessings, I am among you people today," he said. Attacking the BJP, he said they think day and night about whom to put in jail.

“I have been visiting different parts of the country for the last seven to eight days. People are angry over inflation and unemployment...the BJP is not going to form the government on June 4. Write this down. They also know that they are getting less than 220 seats. That is why these people are frustrated. These days Prime Minister Modi is employing strange abuses in his interactions,” he added.

Kejriwal shared that when he went to Mumbai, he came to know that the prime minister called Sharad Pawar a "bhatakti aatma" (restless soul). "This is not a good thing. He (Pawar) is an 84-year-old person, Modi ji is 74 years old. One should respect elders. He (Modi) said Uddhav Thackeray is not the real son of his father. Does it behove the prime minister to say this? "Sometimes he says the INDIA bloc will snatch your ‘mangalsutra’. Despite running the country for 10 years, you do not have a single work to count. So, it is a matter of great sadness that in 10 years you have ruined the lives of people by bringing inflation and unemployment,” the Delhi CM added.

The AAP supremo affirmed that on June 4, the INDIA bloc government will be formed, and the AAP will also be a part of the government. "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I will make only one demand that Delhi should get the status of a full state. We have improved education and hospitals in Delhi. The police do not listen to you. We will also improve security," he said. He also said when the INDIA bloc government is formed, people of Delhi will have a lieutenant governor who will not stop the Delhi government's work. Praising the crowd for coming out on the "hottest" day of this season, Kejriwal said, "The temperature is around 50 degrees (Celsius). Despite this, you people came out of your homes. You people love me so much. I also love you a lot." PTI SLB KVK KVK