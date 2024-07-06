Will ensure hardworking labourers get full rights, respect: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Terming the country's labourers as "builders of India", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that under the Narendra Modi government, their future was in danger, and asserted that he will ensure that they get their full rights and respect.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks in a post in Hindi on X, as he shared a video of his recent interaction with daily wage workers at Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in Delhi during which listened to their problems.

नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार में ‘भारत बनाने वालों’ को भयंकर कष्ट झेलना पड़ रहा है।



मज़दूर एक दिन की कमाई से चार-चार दिन घर चलाने को मजबूर हैं। बचत के नाम पर एक पाई नहीं और ब्याज भरने की चिंता में वह पेट काट कर अपना जीवन गुजार रहे हैं।



"In Narendra Modi's government, the 'builders of India' are facing terrible hardships," Gandhi said in his post.

The daily wage workers are forced to run their households for four days with a single day's earnings, he said.

They have no savings and are living off the burden of paying interest, he added.

"I got a chance to meet street vendors and daily wage workers in GTB Nagar and get to know their struggles," Gandhi said.

"The future of the families of those who are building the 'India of the future' is in danger. I will ensure that the hardworking labourers of India get their full rights, security and respect - this is my resolution," Gandhi asserted.

After meeting the daily wage labourers on Thursday, Gandhi said that providing full rights and respect to those involved in manual labour is the mission of his life.

In the video, Gandhi is seen working with the labourers in laying the stone on a staircase.

Gandhi listened to the problems of the workers who said that their biggest issue was not finding work on a daily basis.

Since Gandhi undertook the over 4,000-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 2022 to January 2023, he has held several interactions with a cross-section of society from mechanics to farmers and labourers.

Gandhi on Friday had met a group of Indian Railways loco pilots, who complained of "inadequate rest due to understaffing".