Latur, Dec 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Cooperatives Minister Babasaheb Patil said on Sunday that generating employment for youths would be his top priority.

Advertisment

"I am committed to revitalising the cooperative movement. My focus would be to create jobs for youths and ensure their active participation in the cooperative sector," Patil said after he was felicitated in Ahmedpur constituency in Latur district. PTI COR NSK